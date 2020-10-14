NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Andrew Jackson Foundation will host a virtual auction this year in place of its annual Hermitage Gala fundraiser.
Traditionally, the annual Hermitage Gala fundraiser is the Foundation's largest fundraising event that supports the organization and the presidential home each year.
“With COVID-19 forcing us to shut down for almost three months, having to scale back our tours to accommodate CDC guidelines, and streamlining our staff, this year has proven to be more than challenging. Canceling this year’s in-person gala was a hard decision--albeit the right decision,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “We strongly need the community and supporters of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to participate in our online auction. Proceeds will help ensure the preservation of this National Historic Landmark and education of the next generation."
The auction will feature various artwork, historical items, commissioned furniture pieces, tour tickets and experiences for families and individuals to enjoy.
The auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 19 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October, 25.
Proceeds from the auction benefit the Andrew Jackson Foundation's education and public programming and assist the presidential home with ongoing preservation and restoration projects.
To participate in the auction, visit their website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.