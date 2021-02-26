NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This past Monday, high school baseball and softball fields across the state were filled once again with teams getting ready for their upcoming season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn't the case for these players last season.
The Hillwood High School baseball team played only two games before all games and practices were canceled last year.
Big Joe on the Go is out at Hillwood High School talking to the baseball team as they get in an early workout and prepare for this season.
The baseball coach says the team is responsible for all of its fundraising and it is difficult to raise money, especially during a pandemic.
If you'd like to donate to their team, click here.
