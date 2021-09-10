HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - A body was found on the side of the road in Hopkinsville Thursday morning, according to News4 partner WKDZ Radio.
The body of an unidentified man was found near a billboard in the 11000 block of Fort Campbell Blvd. and was badly decomposed. Investigators believe it has been there for an extended period of time.
Police do not believe foul play is a factor in this death.
The body will be transported to Madisonville for an autopsy.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Hopkinsville Police at 270-890-1500.
