HICKMAN COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - An overturned tractor trailer was reported to Tennessee Highway Patrol around 3:53 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Hickman County.
The crash happened on Interstate 840 westbound near mile marker 5 west of Spencer Mill Road.
At this time, officials are estimating the area to be opened back up around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
A cause for this accident is not yet known.
News4 is working to gather more information at this time.
