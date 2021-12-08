One man shot dead on Fain Street

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in the Napier Area.

Officers said they responded to a shots fired call around midnight on Fain Street and found an adult male lying on the side of the road in the grass

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Nashville Fire Department.

Police said they found bullet casings on the street but do not have any witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

