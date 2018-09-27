NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you haven't noticed, Nashville's skyline is always changing, and a lot of those changes are the luxury apartments being built across the city.
The 505 Nashville is one of the newest luxury apartments in the heart of downtown along Church Street.
The price of a two-bedroom apartment starts at $3,775.
The building is broken up into apartments, condos and a hotel and includes amenities, such as a rooftop pool, private cabana areas, a concierge service and dog walkers.
"Our dog walker will go as far as to deliver food to your home if you're out of town. He will deliver your pet to boarding and bring them home, so when you return home, your pet is there waiting for you," said LB Tauscher, residence service manager at 505 Nashville.
News4 spoke with a local realtor about the future of luxury living in Nashville. She said it's only going to continue to boom.
"We are seeing our price point go up. It is interesting that we have a lot of people moving from up North or out West that find our luxury living to be quite affordable between taxes and what they can get for their money," said Angela Durr, director of Luxury Homes.
Some of the other top luxury apartments in town are the Element and Novel, both located on Music Row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.