NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With the presidential debate canceled, Belmont University is now the next and final venue to hear both presidential candidates weigh in before the election.
This isn’t the university’s first time hosting; they did so in 2008 for a town hall debate.
Right now, Belmont is putting the finishing touches on the Cur Event Center.
In the 2008 Town Hall Debate, President Bob Fisher of Belmont said the university surprised many who did not know what to expect. The university is making sure that happens again on October 22.
“Now they expect us to do it well,” Fisher said. “It’s not going to be the little guy performing great this time, you’ll be measured against the big guys.”
This is why the university is staying on top of COVID-19 safety protocols.
“For example, the press tent is larger, will only have one third credentials issued. Masking important, students doing it, staying safe until this point – all things need to change,” Fisher said.
Even a week out, there’s no official word on the number of people that will be allowed inside.
While there will be lots of action inside the Curb Event Center leading up to the debate, Belmont will be the home for television reporters around the nation as they descend on Nashville for the final debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.