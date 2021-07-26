NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the Tokyo Olympics now underway, our News4 Today crew is taking you behind the scenes as we try out various Olympic sports.
News4’s Holly Thompson checked out one of the first Olympic sports to include a women's event: the fascinating sport of archery!
Jeff Greer, owner and head coach at Music City Archery, says archery has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to movies like The Hunger Games.
"Katniss just brought archery back into the forefront, it really brought people's imagination back to archery — that it's a fun sport, that it's exciting, that it takes skill and that just about anybody can do it,” said Greer.
To prepare for her movie role, Jennifer Lawrence — or "Katniss Everdeen" — trained with a U.S. Archery instructor, much like Greer.
In addition to Greer's level 4 USA Archery title, he's also an assistant coach for the Paralympic team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics this August.
But Greer says archery is perfect for all ages, and not just Olympic athletes. At Music City Archery, they teach children as young as five and adults in their 90s!
Greer also says archery college scholarships are quickly growing, with more universities picking up archery teams.
Jeff and his daughter Jessica, also a coach and competitor, took turns teaching Holly some of the basics, like gear, proper stance, and grip.
Then, of course, they taught her how to hit a target.
So did Holly listen and learn from her instructors? Watch the video above and find out!
