SMYRNA, TN. (WSMV) - Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, Smyrna Police, Smyrna Fire, and Rutherford County EMS responded to a car crash at 1883 Almaville Road. 

First Responders came upon a white Ford Escort and a red Toyota Highlander in the roadway with heavy damage to both.

The female driver of the Escort was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and is in stable condition. 

The passenger of the Escort was taken to TriStar StoneCrest Hospital for treatment as well.

The driver of the Highlander was treated and released at the scene. 

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

 

