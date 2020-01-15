NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Getting from Nashville to Atlanta could become less of a headache.
Amtrak wants to start a route between the two cities.
The stops would include the airport, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, and Chattanooga.
Company representatives estimate it would take about 6.5 hours to get to Atlanta from Nashville.
Right now, the only train service Amtrak offers in Tennessee is in Memphis.
News4 spoke with Clyde Vincent who was waiting for the Music City Star on Wednesday. He takes the train on most days to get back to Lebanon from Nashville.
"It saves me wear and tear. I don't have to sit in traffic," Vincent said.
He knows how frustrating the drive can be from Nashville to Atlanta.
"Most of the time I try to travel to Atlanta in the late night when there's not a lot of traffic," Vincent said.
Democratic State Rep. Jason Powell from Nashville is filing a bill to study the idea. He wants to look at infrastructure, the cost, and if it's feasible.
"We might be a perfect storm where Amtrak is interested. The state of Tennessee is interested," Powell said.
Powell said it won't solve day to day traffic problems, but it's a great first step for a regional transit plan.
"It will help get more people comfortable with rail travel and mass transit," Powell said.
For Vincent, he's on board with the proposal and hopes it becomes a reality.
"Personally, I think they should go with more mass transit around this area," Vincent said.
The plan is in its early stages. There's a long way to go before upfront costs and the price of a ticket are finalized.
Amtrak will also need to work with CSX who owns the railroads to make this work.
