NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Amtrak could be coming to Nashville if President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes.

The proposed route connecting Nashville and Atlanta isn't a new idea. The plan has been in its early stages of development. However, with $80 billion being set aside for rail services in Biden's infrastructure plan, the process could be getting a big boost.

News4's Cameron Taylor has been following the development of the possible railway for over a year and says the Amtrak route could use some of the many railways already in place across Nashville.

Amtrak estimates that a route connecting Nashville and Atlanta could take about six and a half hours and would include other stops such as the Nashville International Airport, Murfreesboro, Tullahoma, and Chattanooga.

With the Biden Administration's plan still new in its development, these plans are tentative and subject to much change. Additionally, if Amtrak secured the funding they needed to advance their project, they still need to work with CSX who owns the railways it would require to operate.