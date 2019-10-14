Ammonia Leak 10-14-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -An ammonia leak at the Coca Cola bottling plant on Craighead Street led to employees being evacuated early Monday morning. 

Officials on scene say they closed roads within a one-mile radius of the plant located in the 400 block of Craighead Street. Bransford was closed from the entrance to the fairgrounds to Rosedale Ave. Craighead Street was closed at Nolensville Pike to the railroad tracks.

Officials have recently said the situation is now under control and that the roads have been reopened. 

 

