LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – The Amish community in Lawrenceburg generally keep to themselves and mind their own business.
On Sunday morning, a little snowfall caused some problems for motorists in Lawrence County, including a woman who lost control of her car and slid off the road.
Well, a group of Amish used their vehicle, two black horses, to get the lady’s car back on the road.
When you need help in Amish Country they all come out to lend a hand. This lady was assisted by a Two horse power team. #AmishStrong #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ahTpfnq0QS— THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) January 16, 2022
