BRENTWOOD, Tn. (WSMV) - As shoppers blow through the doors of big box stores on Black Friday, local "mom-and-pop" stores wait their turn tomorrow on Small Business Saturday. As businesses nationwide face a supply shortage, many businesses in Middle Tennessee are having to work through higher shipping costs and delays receiving product.
"I only received maybe 15 percent of my normal Christmas orders," Alicia Helm, owner of Spruce boutique in Brentwood said. "I don't know, maybe it's on a boat."
Small Business Saturday, first observed in 2010, is dedicated to encouraging people to take their holiday shopping to small businesses. For every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stay in the local economy, according to American Express - which created Small Business Saturday on the day after Thanksgiving.
“You see at the big box stores people flooding in and you know if you just had one of those days it could make your entire month and I think that’s what we want people to remember," Alyssa Coffman, owner of Aly + Sy in Brentwood said.
For entrepreneurs in the retail business, Helm says it's been difficult getting custom items on time and about anything delivered on a ship. It's a problem businesses across the country are experiencing.
"Thankfully, most people seem to understand this is the nature of retail right now," Helm said. “One thing about being a small local business is that you really do develop relationships. So just really getting to see those customers that have become friends.”
While it's been an unpredictable year with changing COVID-19 restrictions, staffing shortages and supply chain problems, local businesses are hoping they can count on a big boom tomorrow when the big box shoppers go local.
