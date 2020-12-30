There are places that just become part of our life stories. They're our teenage hangouts, the places our families go every week. Many of them are struggling in this time of COVID.
"It's something that gets in your blood," said Connie Poling, talking about running a movie theater.
What's key to any movie is the ending. Old posters surrounded Connie as she spoke. 1408. Pretty good ending. Finding Nemo. Great ending.
Connie runs Shady Brook Cinemas in Columbia. The sign out front states; Your Muletown Movies.
"Our popcorn, a lot of people say it's the best around," Connie smiled. "I've had my share of popcorn over the years, yes."
Connie's continuing a long legacy of the Vinson family who have run drive-ins and theaters here since the 50s. Since 1983, Shady Brook's been the place locals came to see their favorite films.
"The Grinch was an awesome movie," smiled longtime customer Brandy Pruitt.
"Revenge of the Sith from Star Wars," said another longtime customer, Justin Richardson.
Connie said this time of the pandemic has been devastating.
"The short release windows and no attendance has just killed us," she said.
She's just had to close Shady Brook.
"Yes, it's sad," Connie continued.
"I'll have kids one day, and they won't grow up here like I did," said Justin.
"I have one son who had his first date here," said Brandy. "I'm sad to see it leave."
There's a special way Columbia's saying goodbye.
"We've decided to auction everything off," said Connie. "We've got tons of posters people can come down and get them free."
Yes, it's key for every movie how it ends. In this ending for Shady Brook, Connie's glad people are part of it, keeping something from a place they love.
"We're laying down a baton and hopefully someone else will pick it back up and continue," she said.
