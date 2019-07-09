NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross is in desperate need of donors.
The non-profit has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available. The agency had 24,000 fewer donations than normal during the holiday week last week.
The Red Cross need both blood and platelet donors.
“The week of Independence Day we experienced lesser blood drives and lesser donors coming to donate,” said Tiffany Taylor, Red Cross spokesperson. “As a result we have a huge gap in our supply right now. We actually have less than a three-day supply of most types.”
All blood types are needed, but especially Type O.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.