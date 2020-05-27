NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
Now through May 31, those who donate blood will receive a free "We're All in This Together" Red Cross T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last.
From June 1-30, those who donate blood will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Garry Allison, regional donor services executive, Red Cross Blood Services Tennessee, in a news release. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”
It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days. So, they must constantly be replenished. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.
Blood drive safety precautions
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities - May 27-June 15
- Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Ln. Franklin, TN 37064, May 27, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Antioch Church of Christ, 2142 Antioch Pk. Antioch, TN 37013, June 9, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- Aspen Grove Christian Church, 274 Mallory Station Rd. Franklin, TN 37067, May 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Aspen Grove Christian Church, 274 Mallory Station Rd. Franklin, TN 37067, 5/29/2020, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 516 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027, June 16, 2-7 p.m.
- Cannonsburgh Village, 312 S Front St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129, June 10, 12-6 p.m.
- Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069, June 9, 1-6 p.m.
- Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069, June 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4034 Hillsboro Pk. Nashville, TN 37215, May 29, 4-9 p.m.
- Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Ln. Thompsons Station, TN 37179, May 31, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- City of Brentwood, Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027, May 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Connell Memorial United Methodist Church, 113 Church St. Goodlettsville TN 37072, May 31, 12-4 p.m.
- Courtyard by Marriott, 1980 Providence Pkwy. Mount Juliet, TN 37122, June 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 522 Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, June 10, 3-7 p.m.
- East Brentwood Presbyterian Church, 9000 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027, June 4, 2-7 p.m.
- Elmcroft of Lebanon, 801 West Main St. Lebanon TN 37087, June 10, 1-5 p.m.
- Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 Main St. Lebanon, TN 37087, June 1, 12-7 p.m.
- Faith Lutheran Church, 1655 Main St. Lebanon, TN 37087, June 15, 1-7 p.m.
- First Baptist Church Old Hickory, 1106 Hadley Ave. Old Hickory, TN 37138, June 15, 2-7 p.m.
- First Presbyterian Church, 172 West Main St. Hendersonville, TN 37075, June 4, 1-6 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church, 217 East Main St. Hendersonville TN 37075, June 10, 2-7 p.m.
- Gold's Gym-Murfreesboro South, 1713 Old Fort Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129, June 8, 1-5 p.m.
- HCTec Partners, 5106 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027, June 8, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt, 2613 West End Ave. Nashville, TN 37203, June 1, 12-7 p.m.
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027, June 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Keller Williams Franklin, 9175 Carothers Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067, June 8, 1-5 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus-St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, June 14, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus-St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, June 14, 12-4 p.m.
- Kroger, 845 Nashville Pl. Gallatin, TN 37066, June 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Kroger Franklin, 3054 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, May 27, 1-6 p.m.
- Kroger Goodlettsville, 123 Northcreek Blvd. Goodlettsville, TN 37072, June 2, 1-6 p.m.
- Kroger Hermitage, 5544 Old Hickory Blvd. Hermitage, TN 37076, May 29, 12-4 p.m.
- Lowe's Home Improvement, 3060 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067, May 28, 12-6 p.m.
- Madison Church of Christ, 106 Gallatin Rd. Madison, TN 37115, June 7, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Middle Tennessee Christian School, 100 East MTCS Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129, June 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Millersville Community Center, 1181 Louisville Hwy. Goodlettsville, TN 37072, May 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Mount Juliet Community Center, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. Mount Juliet, TN 37122, May 29, 12-6 p.m.
- Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129, May 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 29, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 31, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 1, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 2, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 5, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 8, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 9, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; June 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 15, 12:30-7:30 p.m., June 8, 12-6 p.m.
- Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37203, May 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; May 28, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 29, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 31, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 1, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 2, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 5, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 6, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 7, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 8, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 9, 12:30-7:30 p.m.; June 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; June 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 15, 12:30-7:30 p.m.
- Nashville First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland St. Nashville, TN 37206, May 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Nashville International Airport, One Terminal Dr., Suite 501 Nashville, TN 37214, June 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter, 129 West Fowlkes St., Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064, May 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 1, 12-7 p.m.; June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 3, 2-6 p.m.; June 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; June 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Noah Liff Opera Center, 3622 Redmon St. Nashville TN 37209, June 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 North Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37130, June 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- North Rutherford YMCA, 2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167, June 1, 12-7 p.m.
- Northcrest Medical Center, 100 Northcrest Dr. Springfield, TN 37172, June 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027, May 28, 1-6 p.m.
- Our Lady of Lourdes St. Luke Hall, 103 Golf Club Lane Springfield, TN 37172, June 1, 3-7 p.m.
- PARKS, 4025 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 601 Nashville, TN 37205, May 28, 12-4 p.m.
- Renaissance High School-Leaders Save LI, 108 Everbright Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, June 12, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Rutherford County Sheriff's Department- Donor Coach, 940 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro TN 37129, June 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saint Edward Catholic Church, 188 Thompson Ln. Nashville, TN 37211, June 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- St. Frances Cabrini Catholic, 300 South Tarver Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087, June 8, 3-7 p.m.
- St. Luke Catholic Church - Knights of Columbus, 10602 Old Nashville Hwy. Smyrna, TN 37167, June 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Grove, 6200 Wildings Blvd. College Grove, TN 37046, June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- The Loveless Cafe/Loveless Barn COVID19, 8400 Highway 100 Nashville, TN 37221, May 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson Station Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179, May 28, 2-7 p.m.; June 9, 1-6 p.m.
- UnitedHealthcare, 10 Cadillac Dr., Suite 155 Brentwood, TN 37027, June 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks, 719 Thompson Ln. Nashville, TN 37204, May 27, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; May 28, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 4, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 11, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Walmart Franklin Supercenter #272, 3600 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067, June 9, 2-8 p.m.
- Well House Church, 100 North Main St. Goodlettsville, TN 37072, June 1, 12-7 p.m.
- Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 Main St., Ste 125 Franklin, TN 37064, May 27, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- World Outreach Church, 1921 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37129, May 28, 1-6 p.m.
