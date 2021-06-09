NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Red Cross says they’re in desperate need for more platelet donors.
Justin Bradford considers himself an avid donor with the American Red Cross. In 2021, he’s already donated platelets seven times.
Bradford says he’s been donating blood on and off since he was in high school, but he recently learned about the Red Cross’ need for platelets.
“I wanted to do a little bit of something, so Christmas Eve I went and donated whole blood and then saw what platelets do — that it’s really important to save lives for cancer patients,” he said.
The Red Cross is calling on more people like Justin to donate, even posting on Twitter, calling it “an emergency” need.
THIS IS SERIOUS: The Red Cross has an emergency need for platelet donors. Make an appointment now to help address a platelet shortage and ensure patient care isn't impacted. Sign up to support us & @AmericanCancer by giving platelets: https://t.co/AYO6cGdLsY #GiveBloodToGiveTime pic.twitter.com/hbEPmRyVVI— American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) June 7, 2021
The Red Cross says the platelets are used to help cancer patients as they undergo treatment. Because of the pandemic, the organization says they’re seeing fewer people donate.
Bradford hopes others consider rolling up their sleeve.
“You’re saving people that need help right away,” he said.
You can even track where your platelet donation goes through the Red Cross app, even seeing things like the hospital it goes to and the number of lives you’re saving.
Red Cross officials say if you donate now through June 13 you’ll even get a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
