MOUNT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - American Picker Mike Wolfe and 13 rural Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama communities have launched a new regional movement dubbed Nashville's Big Back Yard.
Nashville's Big Back Yard is a region anchored by 100 miles of the scenic Natchez Trace Parkway that connects communities with populations under 5,000 from Leiper's Fork, TN, down to the Shoals area in Alabama. In the age of coronavirus, small communities are seeing a surge of interest from people who are drawn to rural living, remote work and an affordable lifestyle.
"This global pandemic is making folks rethink how and where they want to live and work," said Wolfe, who lives in rural Williamson County and has traveled thousands of miles and gained millions of fans as the star and creator of The History Channel's "American Pickers" series. "I know first-hand how much rural communities have to offer. Now is the perfect time to think about getting out of the cities, and back to small town Main Streets and open spaces. I'm honored to help shine a light on the communities in Nashville's Big Back Yard."
To help roll out Nashville's Big Back Yard, Wolfe produced social media content that is being used on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to promote the Middle Tennessee communities of Centerville, Clifton, Collinwood, Hampshire, Hohenwald, Leiper's Fork, Linden, Loretto, Mount Pleasant, Santa Fe, Summertown and Waynesboro, as well as The Shoals area of Northwest Alabama.
“We appreciate Mike’s support of our movement to engage people who may be looking for a change of pace, including a more affordable lifestyle,” said Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner in a news release.
NBBY is the result of lengthy conversations during COVID-19 spearheaded by Leiper’s Fork philanthropist Aubrey Preston and led by community leaders.
“While COVID has dealt a devastating blow to our nation’s public health and economy, it also has led people and communities to think about who we are and what we do,” said Preston, who has spent more than 25 years working on rural preservation efforts including the popular Americana Music Triangle, in a news release. “The land is calling people back, and Nashville’s Big Back Yard has an abundance of land, water and world-class music. We’re inviting folks to come and play in our big back yard.”
