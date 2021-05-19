NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure also known as hypertension.
“When you tell them your blood pressure is high they’re surprised because they didn’t feel it,” said Dr. Daniel Muñoz, cardiologist and executive medical director at Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute.
Dr. Muñoz said it can impact a variety of people.
“It’s more common sort of in the middle ages and the elderly. Although, it can occur in young people as well. African Americans are disproportionately affected by hypertension in general, never more so than in the current era. And similarly other socioeconomic and ethnic groups including Hispanic Americans .”
High blood pressure is preventable if you start taking the right steps.
“The low sodium, heart-healthy food choices as well as getting your steps in. The physical activity that we know helps to make for healthier blood vessels and lower blood pressure."
May happens to be stroke month.
Dr. Muñoz Said high blood pressure is the key ingredient for a stroke.
According to the American Heart Association, blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered normal.
For more information click here.
