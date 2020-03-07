WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Ray and Elecia Adcock were hiding downstairs with their two kids and three dogs as a tornado ripped through their Mt. Juliet neighborhood.
“When we opened the door we couldn’t get out either way. The chimney was blocking one way and the stairs were full of bricks,” says Ray. After removing those bricks, they saw there was almost nothing left. “When we climbed out, obviously what we saw was everything was gone.”
Even with no house and down-pouring rain, Ray Adcock and other neighbors kicked into action to help each other. And that help has been non-stop since Tuesday.
One thing keeping the family going is their American flag. The pole snapped during the tornado but the flag remained. Adcock says, “It made it, it didn’t fly away and we put it right back up.”
Adcock is a veteran and says he always flies his flag proudly in his yard. Now that flag is giving new meanings of hope and strength to their neighbors in Mt. Juliet as they clean up. “I think it means strength. We’re talking about making Mt Juliet strong again, making mt Juliet stronger better stronger. So I think it’s strength, community,” says Elecia.
It's not just the flag giving the Adcock's hope, but the outpouring of support from the community.
Elecia says, “It’s really opened my eyes to um to, the good in people. You know you get so caught up, here hear so many things about people are always in a hurry, people don’t want to take time and it’s really opened our eyes to the good in people. I think God has used that to open our hearts, open our eyes to how much good there are left in people because you just kinda can really get hardened in every day and it’s really opened our eyes." Because of that, Elecia says she plans to volunteer more in the future and help others in need.
The Adcocks say they're still looking for a place to rent and take what they can salvage. They say once they're a bit more settled, they'll start thinking about rebuilding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.