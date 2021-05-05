NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One Wednesday, American Airlines announced they will start offering daily flights between Nashville and Austin, TX.

BNA said the nonstop service to Austin will begin on Thursday, May 6th. The Nashville Airport added that by July 2nd they will be increasing the flights to twice every day.

"We thank our partners at American Airlines and welcome their new service to Austin," said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. "Reflecting the strength of this market, air service options from BNA continue to grow, which helps create healthy competition and serves the travel demands of our customers across the region."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, BNA was one of the fastest-growing airports in North America, at the time supporting more than 76,000 regional jobs and generating more than $8.1 billion.