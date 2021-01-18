NASHVILLE (WMSV) - An American Airlines flight that took off out of Chicago and was headed to Miami ended up diverting to Nashville on Monday morning.
Officials tell us AA flight 1452 was diverted to Nashville International Airport and landed just before 7:30 a.m. due to an unruly passenger. That passenger was reportedly taken into police custody.
We're working to find out more information on what happened and if that person is facing charges.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.