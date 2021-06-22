NASHVILL, TN (WSMV) - Monday, News 4 Nashville informed you about cancellations of some American Airlines flights this week.

The cancellations are due to several reasons, including unprecedented weather events and labor shortages.

News 4 Nashville called the customer service line at American Airlines. An automated message told us to leave a number and that we would receive a callback. They also told us the call can take more than four hours.

News 4 left a number to hopefully hear a callback.

The next morning, we received a call from American Airlines at 5:15 am.

Travel Agents say instead of trying to reach airline carriers over the phone, try other alternatives that could speed up the process.

“Trying to get through is almost virtually impossible to any of the airlines. You can leave your number and they can call you back...hopefully you won’t miss that call back...cause if you do, you’ll go back into the queue and you’ll have to start all over again. So try to handle any situation you have online,” Travel Agent Darlene Dupnack said.

Flights return to normal at BNA after Southwest network glitch NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Flights at Nashville International Airport are slowly getting back to normal after a day of headaches for Southwest Air…

News 4 reached out to American Airlines about the long wait times. In a statement, they replied:

“We’re currently experiencing some hold times that are longer than we would like as customers make plans to return to travel. We’re excited to see demand come back, and are hiring hundreds of Reservations agents to support our customers. American is also the only major U.S. carrier to offer customers the option to request a call-back within a 7-day period at a time of day selected by the customer, so they can avoid a hold time and discuss their travel plans at a time most convenient for them.”

The main drivers for long wait times are a mixture of weather events and increased length of calls.

The company is also making consistent technology updates to help customers find information on aa.com, in the mobile app, and via chat with their representatives.

If you’ve experienced long wait times from any airline recently, we’d love to hear from you. Contact Caresse Jackman at caresse.jackman@wsmv.com