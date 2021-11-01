NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More than 2,000 were canceled over the past weekend with American Airlines with some blame being placed on high winds.
The Chief Operating Officer, David Seymour, said in a statement that wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour were causing delays out of Dallas. With only two runways available, the airline was unable to handle the full operations with 100 percent of flights.
Seymour continued on to say with the weather delays comes staffing delays as team members were then stranded in other cities and unable to make flights. This caused shortages of staff on flights.
As the week begins, American Airlines plans to have 1,800 flight attendants coming off of leave which will help with the staff shortages.
So far in Nashville, three flights have been delayed while three others have been totally canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.