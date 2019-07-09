INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WSMV) -- A flight from Chicago to Nashville diverted to Indianapolis after the crew reported an odor in the cabin.
According to NBC affiliated WTHR, American Eagle flight 4234 from Chicago to Nashville, operated by carrier Envoy Air, diverted to Indianapolis Tuesday morning and landed without incident.
The aircraft is a 15-year-old Embraer EJR-145 with registration number N678AE.
Courtesy: FlightAware
There were no injuries reported, and the passengers deplaned normally. Maintenance is currently inspecting the aircraft.
