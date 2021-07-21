NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for evaluating fevers in infants will help doctors better treat your baby.
The AAP is now breaking down recommendations for three infant age ranges:
8 to 21 days old, 22 to 28 days old, and 29 to 60 days old.
The AAP says about 14 out of every 1,000 infants born full-term will develop a fever when they're this young.
The fevers come from infections like urinary tract infections, blood infections, and sometimes a meningitis infection around the brain.
News4 spoke with Dr. Kate Carlson, medical director of Vanderbilt’s pediatric primary care clinic.
She says this will cut down on the number of invasive tests that some newborns go through when they have a fever.
“For a long time, we had to test those kids with lumbar punctures because we didn’t have other ways to distinguish which kids are likely to have meningitis and which kids are not,” Dr. Carlson said. “If your baby is acting sick, they don't want to eat — if they feel warm — then take their temperature and take it in the bottom. Parents are very uncomfortable with that, but in babies that’s the best way to know their real temperature.”
Experts say parents should also call their pediatrician if their baby develops a fever.
