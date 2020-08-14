NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - AMC has announced it will be reopening its theaters in the Mid-State area.
The world's largest movie theater chain announced it will reopen more than 100 theaters.
All guests will have to wear masks and capacity will be lowered, while ventilation systems will be upgraded.
In Middle Tennessee, AMC theaters in Antioch, Bellevue and Murfreesboro will reopen Aug. 27.
The Madison and Clarksville location will reopen Sept. 3.
