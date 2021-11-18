NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members on Jacob Clare’s side of the family are overjoyed that 16-year-old Amber Clare and 3-year-old Noah Clare are returning home.

While these kids were found safe, police up in Kentucky said the investigation is far from over. Thursday was the day Bonnie Krpata had been praying for.

“Oh super excited,” Krpata said. “We are super overjoyed. We have all been just crying tears of joy and are so thankful that our babies are coming home.”

Krpata’s grandchildren, 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare were found Thursday safe and sound just outside San Clemente, California. This comes about a week and a half after police said Krpata’s son, 35-year-old Jake Clare, allegedly took off with them. We first talked to Krpata Wednesday who plead for her son to come home with the kids. “I obviously thought I knew my son more than he would take both of these kids and do the wrong thing by taking them.”

Citizen credited with spotting Noah & Amber Clare on California beach, calls 911 Noah and Amber Clare were found same on Thursday morning and Noah’s dad Jacob is in custody after they were spotted near a California beach by a mom taking her child to school.

During Wednesday’s interview, Krpata also said there were concerns about Jake and Amber’s relationship. “Even though she is 16, it is not a choice you can make at 16,” Krpata said. “It is something I believe she felt pressured into.”

Jake Clare’s mother pleads for him to come home with her grandchildren NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mother of the man at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert is ple…

Thursday, News 4 brought those concerns to the Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky. “It is something we are investigating,” Lt. Tommy Phelps said.

According to Lt. Phelps, the family cut of communication between Jake and Amber sometime in July or August. This comes after Krpata told News4 that Jake lived with Amber’s family for some time before moving into a trailer a few months ago. “Amber has five siblings in the household,” Lt. Phelps said. “They were all close to Jake. Amber and Jake seemed to be getting closer than the other siblings in the months following up to July.”

Lt. Phelps said from July or August up until the children went missing, Jake and Amber were still communicating. “She was sneaking and communicating with him and sending text messages back and forth,” Lt. Phelps said. “She was maybe, sometimes, having to use somebody else’s… other family members’ phones.”

Phelps said in addition to the active warrant out for Jake for kidnapping and custodial interference, police in Beaver Dam will be investigating his relationship with Amber moving forward. Krpata said she is just thankful her grandchildren are coming home. “I am just excited to hold those babies and tell them I love them,” Krpata said.

While Tennessee issued an Amber Alert for Noah, Kentucky never issued one for Amber. Police in Beaver Dam told News4 that they wanted an Amber Alert put out for her, but they said Amber’s situation did not meet the criteria for one. Beaver Dam police suggested that someone may need to take a look at that criteria and possibly consider adjusting it.