MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Deputies in Rutherford County are investigating after a little girl at the center of an AMBER Alert in North Carolina was found safe in Murfreesboro.
Officials say 50-year-old Brent James Bockes allegedly killed his wife outside of Raleigh before taking their three year old daughter across state lines. Sheriff’s Cpl. William Travis found the pair after they were involved in a vehicle crash on I-24.
“The suspect was responsible for the motor vehicle collision and fled with the child,” Travis said. “Deputies and Murfreesboro Police utilized K9s to conduct a track for Bockes.”
A K9 team was called in where the dogs and deputies tracked Bockes to the Select Inn on Westgate Blvd. Bockes was taken into custody as he was coming down the stairwell with the child.
Bockes is charged with being a fugitive and is being held at the Rutherford County jail.
