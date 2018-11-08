ROCKWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Roane County has been expanded.
Investigators believe Haley Brandenburg may be travelling in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey with the suspect in her disappearance, Robert Garren.
#AMBERAlert: Brandenburg and Garren may be travelling in a 2006 Honda Odyssey, with Tennessee tag 240-KZS.MORE DETAILS: https://t.co/jafSJZn2xU pic.twitter.com/ks1M7lnrYh— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2018
Investigators say Brandenburg is 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces. She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt. She has medical issues and does not have her medicine with her.
Garren now faces a criminal charge in connection to her disappearance. If you have any information, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Here are additional pictures of Haley. The 17-year-old is 5'5", 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces.She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt.MORE: https://t.co/jafSJZn2xU#AMBERAlert #Tennessee #MissingKids #Missing pic.twitter.com/wvfnE55sEi— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2018
