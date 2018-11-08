Haley Brandenburg
ROCKWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Roane County has been expanded.

Investigators believe Haley Brandenburg may be travelling in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey with the suspect in her disappearance, Robert Garren.

Investigators say Brandenburg is 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces. She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt. She has medical issues and does not have her medicine with her.

Garren now faces a criminal charge in connection to her disappearance. If you have any information, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

