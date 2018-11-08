ROCKWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Roane County has been expanded to Chattanooga.
The Rockwood Police Department confirmed that the 2006 Honda Odyssey that Haley Brandenburg was believed to be traveling in was found in a parking lot in Chattanooga on Friday morning.
Brandenburg is believed to be with suspect Robert Garren.
"At this point, we have no supporting leads to suggest the pair has had anyone's assistance. It's most likely they're in the area of Hamilton County," said the TBI in a statement.
Investigators say Brandenburg is 5'5", 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces. She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt. She has medical issues and does not have her medicine with her.
Garren now faces a criminal charge in connection to her disappearance.
If you have any information about the teen's whereabouts, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Here are additional pictures of Haley. The 17-year-old is 5'5", 120 pounds, wears glasses and has braces.She was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants with a pink stripe and a green shirt.MORE: https://t.co/jafSJZn2xU#AMBERAlert #Tennessee #MissingKids #Missing pic.twitter.com/wvfnE55sEi— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2018
