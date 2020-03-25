LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) – Authorities in Logan county, KY, have issued an Amber Alert for two twin girls believed to have been kidnapped by their non-custodial mother.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says at around 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 33-year-old Neely Blanchard (aka Neely Blanchard-Petrie or Neely Petrie) of Bowman Lane in Bowling Green, KY, left her mother Susan Blanchard’s home with her two 7-year-old daughters. Susan is the girls’ legal guardian.
Susan had obtained sole guardianship of the girls previously through a Logan County Court Order that described Neely as “extremely unstable”. Neely is also a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen who reportedly has a handgun in her possession.
Neely has brown hair, a medium build, stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with a Florida specialized plate “ECLAUSE”.
Neely reportedly has family and friends in Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
The twin girls have brown hair and medium builds. One was last seen wearing a purple jacket, while the other was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark shorts.
Anyone who sees Neely, the girls and/or the Ford Escape should call 911 and report the sighting to your local authorities. Neely is wanted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on a national basis for kidnapping and custodial interference.
Anyone with information on Neely and/or the girls’ whereabouts should contact the Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.