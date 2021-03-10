CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old female last seen in Tennessee in 2019.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for Daphne Westbrook. She was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019. She did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.
John Westbrook was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury after being charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection to Daphne's disappearance on Feb. 23.
TBI officials said they believe Daphne Westbrook is not currently in Tennessee. TBI believes John Westbrook traveled to Western with his daughter. He has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.
"And in recent weeks, evidence uncovered during the investigation into John Westbrook has led authorities to become increasingly concerned for Daphne's wellbeing," TBI tweeted.
TBI said they are issuing the Amber Alert for Daphne Westbrook because "a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state." Thus, that state can issue an Amber Alert faster.
If you see Daphne Westbrook or John Westbrook, or have information about their relationship or disappearance, call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.(9/9)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/mbvKFAyEJr— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 10, 2021
TBI said Daphne Westbrook is 5'3" and weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information should call TBI at 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov or FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org.
