The TBI has issued an AMBER alert for Faith Noel Threet. The TBI believes she and 44-year-old Kevin Dennis Pitt are near Adairville, Kentucky.

If you have seen the pair, you're asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 615-382-6600. You may also call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Local and state law enforcement are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year old girl missing from Robertson County, possibly with a 44-year-old man.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said Faith Noel Threet was last spotted near Cowan Road in Springfield around 3 pm. Police said they suspect Threet was with Kevin Dennis Pitt and traveling in a 2017 gray Dodge Caravan.

Threet is described as 5'2" and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said they believed she was wearing dark blue jeans, black mud boots, and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does not currently know where Faith was going. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Threet.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

