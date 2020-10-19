june 2

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for June Simpson. 

June is two years old and is missing out of Sullivan County. She was last seen Monday in the area of Mitchell Road in Kingsport. 

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and purple unicorn boots. 

June Simpson

If you have seen June or know where she is please call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.