Alijah Kensinger, age 6, of Tellico Plains, TN

TELLICO PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an Amber Alert on Thursday night for a missing boy from East Tennessee. 

6-year-old Alijah Kensinger was last seen playing in the woods near his home off New Highway 68 on Thursday afternoon.

Alijah was wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper and black sneakers.  He is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 55 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Alijah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-1212 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

