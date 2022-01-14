TELLICO PLAINS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out an Amber Alert on Thursday night for a missing boy from East Tennessee.
6-year-old Alijah Kensinger was last seen playing in the woods near his home off New Highway 68 on Thursday afternoon.
Alijah was wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper and black sneakers. He is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 55 pounds.
Anyone with information on Alijah's whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-1212 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.