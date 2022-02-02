MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a two-day-old baby from Memphis, after the mother was found shot to death on Tuesday.

Authorities are trying to locate her baby, Kennedy Hoyle. TBI said Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is believed to weigh six pounds and is 17 inches long with brown hair and brown eyes.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis. If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location. Police reported an abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. After a search, the body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as the baby’s mother, was found shot to death. Kennedy was not found at the scene.

If you have any information, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.