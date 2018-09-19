An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-week-old boy who was taken from his home in Memphis by his non-custodial father.

Memphis Police said Stevie Boyd, 21, took Steven Smith from his mom's home at 4255 Graceland in Memphis.

The mother told police the father took the baby without her permission around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Memphis Police tweeted it had received information on Boyd's whereabouts in another apartment in the same complex.

If you have informaition about Smith or Boyd's whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

