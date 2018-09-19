An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-week-old boy who was taken from his home in Memphis by his non-custodial father.
AMBER ALERT just issued for 3-week old Steven Smith out of Memphis. Was taken by non-custodial father Stevie Boyd. Boyd should be considered armed. If you see Steven Smith or Stevie Boyd, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/irnf3UPYka— TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 19, 2018
Memphis Police said Stevie Boyd, 21, took Steven Smith from his mom's home at 4255 Graceland in Memphis.
The mother told police the father took the baby without her permission around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Memphis Police tweeted it had received information on Boyd's whereabouts in another apartment in the same complex.
(1/2) At 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a Kidnapping/Abduction Call at 4255 Graceland. Once on the scene officers were advised by the mother that the suspect/father took their son without permission. An Amber Alert was issued.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
(2/2)Officers have since received information that the suspect is possibly inside of an apartment within the complex with the child. Officers are attempting to make contact. This is an ongoing investigation. Our primary concern is the safe return of baby Steven Smith.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
If you have informaition about Smith or Boyd's whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
