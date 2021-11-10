MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for a baby and three missing children.
Police are looking for 11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas, and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas.
According to the TBI, all four were last seen on Oct. 5. They are currently working to provide an image of Chance.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact 1-800-TBI-FIND .
