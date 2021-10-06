Metro Police say one-year-old Nolan Ishimwe was found safe shortly after midnight on Home Road in East Nashville. A citizen spotted the blue Ford Focus and Nolan was safely asleep in the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for one-year-old Nolan Ishimwe. Police say 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes stole a vehicle with the one-year-old inside.
Police responded to the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike Wednesday evening after the parents of the boy reported their car stolen with the baby inside.
Metro Police and the TBI say Rhodes took off in a blue 2013 Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2. Witnesses said Rhodes had a small dog with her.
🚨AMBER Alert: Please keep an eye out for one-year old Nolan Ishimwe, who was last seen in Nashville in a blue Ford Focus, with TN tag 8R6 6F2. It was last seen in the Gallatin Pike area. There is no known clothing description, or direction of travel.1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/JT2CDC8lSh— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 7, 2021
Police are currently searching for that vehicle and the baby. If you spot it, you're asked to call 911.
