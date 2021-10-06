Metro Police say one-year-old Nolan Ishimwe was found safe shortly after midnight on Home Road in East Nashville. A citizen spotted the blue Ford Focus and Nolan was safely asleep in the vehicle. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for one-year-old Nolan Ishimwe. Police say 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes stole a vehicle with the one-year-old inside. 

Brandi Rhoddes
Suspect and baby

Police responded to the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike Wednesday evening after the parents of the boy reported their car stolen with the baby inside. 

Metro Police and the TBI say Rhodes took off in a blue 2013 Ford Focus with Tennessee license plate 8R66F2. Witnesses said Rhodes had a small dog with her. 

vehicle

Police are currently searching for that vehicle and the baby. If you spot it, you're asked to call 911. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.