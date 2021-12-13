MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old abducted out of Memphis.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an alert for Barbara Sanders, 17, who was abducted by 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.
Miller is wanted by the Memphis Police Department for kidnapping.
Barbara is described as 5'6", 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Miller is 5'9", 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have seen either Barbara or Lafayette, please contact police at 901-528-2274 or TBI at 1-800-824-3463.
