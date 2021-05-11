ROANE COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - An Amber Alert has been CANCELED for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd after going missing Tuesday morning.
Boyd was found safely by authorities in Montgomery County.
A suspect has been taken into custody.
#TNAMBERAlert: We're issuing an AMBER Alert in the search for 6-month-old Lilybet Boyd, who is missing from Roane County.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 12, 2021
She was last seen earlier today, wearing pink pajamas.
She may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer, with temporary TN tag QGJ88B1.
1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/n5LmLHs3u8
She was believed to be in a dark blue 2016 Ford Explorer with a temporary tag QGJ88B1.
Boyd is 16lbs, and 25" long with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lilybet Boyd, you are asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.
