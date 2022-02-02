MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a two-day-old baby from Memphis, after the mother was found shot to death on Tuesday, according to WMC.

Authorities are trying to locate her baby, Kennedy Hoyle. TBI said Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is believed to weigh six pounds and is 17 inches long with brown hair and brown eyes.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis. If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location. Police reported an abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. After a search, the body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as the baby’s mother, was found shot to death. Kennedy was not found at the scene.

If you have any information, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.