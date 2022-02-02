MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a two-day-old baby from Memphis after the mother was found shot to death on Tuesday, according to WMC.

Late Wednesday evening, Memphis police arrested and charged Brandon Isabelle with the death of Kennedy Hoyle. Police believe Kennedy Hoyle is dead, but her body has not yet been found.

Memphis Police Department released information Wednesday morning detailing a shooting in the same location. Police reported an abandoned vehicle was found in the area around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. After a search, the body of a 27-year-old woman, identified as the baby’s mother, was found shot to death. Kennedy was not found at the scene.

On Wednesday, our sister station WMC reported that local and state law enforcement agencies searched Mud Island in connection with the Amber Alert. According to police, a man has been detained and was known to the victims.

If you have any information, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

TBI said Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is believed to weigh six pounds and is 17 inches long with brown hair and brown eyes.