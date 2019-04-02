An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Dawson Springs, KY.
Lauryn Sizemore was last seen inside her bedroom around midnight Saturday. She is believed to be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Eugene Harper.
Harper may be driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with KY temporary tag 9555994. He is 5'9" with gray hair and brown eyes.
Harper reportedly told a friend he was going to Texas. His brother and father live in the Houston area.
Sizemore is 4'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.
If you see them, call 911. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 270-676-3313.
