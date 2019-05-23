CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 23-month-old girl.

Authorities said 37-year-old Matias Martinez reportedly took off on foot with 23-month-old Octavia Shaw following a traffic stop on Boy Scout Road in Hamilton County.

Octavia was last seen wearing a blue dress.

Martinez is 5’11” and weighs around 185 pounds.

Contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND if you have details on Octavia or Martinez’s whereabouts.

