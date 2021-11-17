NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The search continues for 3-year-old Noah Clare where California has put out an Endangered Missing Advisory. In Kentucky, Beaver Dam Police listed Noah’s 16-year-old cousin, Amber Clare, as a missing endangered person. Authorities are looking for Jacob Clare, who is believed to be with them. He’s the father of Noah Clare and the uncle of Amber Clare.

Vehicle at center of AMBER alert found in California The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old boy from Gallatin.

TBI says the car they believe Jacob Clare was driving was found impounded in a tow lot outside Los Angeles. They say Jacob Clare bought a silver Subaru Legacy on Facebook Marketplace back on Oct. 30.

Nov. 5, Beaver Dam Police reported Amber Clare as a runaway juvenile.

Nov. 7, the TBI says Noah Clare’s mother reported Jacob Clare didn’t return her son after a scheduled visit. That’s also the same day license plate readers in Arizona took a picture of the car Jacob Clare bought on Facebook Marketplace.

The picture was taken on Highway 95 in Parker, Arizona. TBI says stickers on the back were removed and the back was packed with items.

Nov. 8, Gallatin Police charged Jacob Clare with one count of Custodial Interference and an Endangered Child Alert was issued for Noah Clare.

Five days later, on Nov. 13, a tow company in San Clemente, CA impounded the car the TBI believes Jacob Clare was driving. But they say law enforcement didn’t learn about the impoundment until Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Nov. 16 is when the AMBER Alert was issued, and Jacob Clare was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

TBI says authorities are pursuing any leads that point toward where the three went. They say once they have that it could be a quick resolution.

Kentucky State Police say an AMBER Alert has not been issued for Amber Clare because she was initially reported as a runaway. They say in Kentucky an AMBER Alert is only issued if a minor is abducted.