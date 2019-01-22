CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Isaih Boren.
Isaih has autism and required medication that he is currently not receiving.
Police say that Isaih was allowed to leave with Isaac Chamberlain, but they have not returned.
KY State Police say that they are travelling in a 2004 blue Chevy Venture with license plate 522RRJ.
Isaih has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, a yellow fleece jacket and gray pants.
Isaih has been missing since Jan. 21.
If you see Isaih, contact the KY State Police at (270) 856-3721 or dial 911.
