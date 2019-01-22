CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Authorities say they have located 10-year-old Isaih Boren, who was reported missing in Cadiz, KY.
An Amber Alert was issued for Isaih after he was reported missing on Monday.
Police said Isaih was allowed to leave with Isaac Chamberlain, but they did not return.
On Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police said they found the 2004 blue Chevy Venture that Chamberlain was believed to be driving in Dawson Springs, KY, which is located in Hopkins County.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
FBI Louisville and @kystatepolice are excited to report Isaih Boren has been found. Isaih is safe, and we thank everyone who gave great attention to this matter.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.