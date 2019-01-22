amber alert child

Police say 10-year-old Isaih Boren has been found safe.

Isaac Chamberlain

Isaac Chamberlain was allowed to leave with the boy.

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Authorities say they have located 10-year-old Isaih Boren, who was reported missing in Cadiz, KY.

An Amber Alert was issued for Isaih after he was reported missing on Monday.

Police said Isaih was allowed to leave with Isaac Chamberlain, but they did not return.

On Tuesday morning, Kentucky State Police said they found the 2004 blue Chevy Venture that Chamberlain was believed to be driving in Dawson Springs, KY, which is located in Hopkins County.

